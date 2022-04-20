30% Increase In Breast Cancer Patients During Last 3 Years: AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

The cases of breast cancer are increasing year after year in the country. Statistics show that in the OPD of AIIMS Rishikesh, there has been an increase of more than 30 percent in breast cancer patients during the last 3 years. It is a matter of concern that due to lack of awareness among women about this disease, breast cancer is now taking its grip on young women too. Expert doctors have told the need to bring public awareness in this matter.According to a report by the World Health Organization, breast cancer accounts for more than 21 percent of all cancer deaths among women in India. Due to lack of attention and lack of awareness of its symptoms in time, cancer has taken a fatal form by the time women come to know about it. In the year 2019, 1233 patients with breast cancer were registered in the OPD of the “Integrated Breast Care Center” of AIIMS Rishikesh. Whereas in the year 2020, this number of patients has increased to 1600 and by the first week of September in the year 2021, till date more than 2000 patients have come. Apart from this, it is also a matter of concern that earlier this disease was mostly in women above 40-50 years of age. But now it is also taking young women in its grip. Among the patients undergoing treatment in AIIMS, there are many patients whose age is 18-25 years.Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS told that due to delay in treatment and hiding the disease, breast cancer proves to be fatal. He said that women are often not aware of this disease. Due to lack of awareness, on average, one in 8 women suffers from this disease.Chairperson IBCC said that AIIMS Rishikesh has all the latest and world-class facilities for breast cancer treatment. An 'Integrated Breast Treatment Center' has been specially developed for this in AIIMS. All the tests related to this disease and adequate treatment facilities are available here. Dr. Prateek Sharda, Assistant Professor, IBCC said that a new 'Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy' machine has been installed in the IBCC. This machine is especially beneficial in removing the lump in the breast. With this machine with modern technology, there is no need to take the patient to the operation theatre.