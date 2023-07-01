308 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Islamabad: In accordance with a bilateral agreement, Pakistan handed over to the Indian High Commission here on Saturday a list of 308 Indian detainees being held in its prisons.

The move, according to the Foreign Office (FO), was made in accordance with the terms of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access between the two countries.

An official statement from the Foreign Office read as follows: "the Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad." It went on to say that the Indian government gave the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi a list of all Pakistanis being held in Indian prisons.—Inputs from Agencies