304 New nCoV Cases Take U'khand Tally To 90,920

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90,920 on Thursday as 304 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 83,506 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,719. The state's toll rose to 1,509 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,186. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 539. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 91.85 percent. For the first time in the last few months District Nainital overtook Dehradun in reporting the maximum number of 108 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, U S Nagar, Haridwar and Almora followed with 99, 25, 18 and 12 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases each were detected in Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, 6 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 3 Chamoli and 1 each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.

