304 New nCoV Cases In U'khand, Tally Stands At 61,261

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 61,261 on Wednesday as 304 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 56,073 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,696. The state's toll rose to 1009 as two more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 483. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 463. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.53 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 79 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Chamoli and Rudraprayag followed with 47, 38, 29, 23 and 23 cases respectively. That apart 18 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 14 Tehri Garhwal, 10 Bageshwar, 8 Champawat, 6 Uttarkashi, 5 Pithoragarh and 4 in Almora.



