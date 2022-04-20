303 Indonesian doctors dead due to Covid-19

Jakarta: At least 303 doctors have died due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, according to authorities on Thursday.

In a statement, the Indonesia Medical Association said that among the 303 victims, 169 were general practitioners, 129 specialists, and five resident doctors, reports Xinhua news agency.

The oldest doctors who died of of the disease were aged between 81 and 85 years-old, and the number stands at six.

The youngest were aged between 28 and 30, and the number stands at 11.

January 2021 is the month with the highest fatality of doctors due to the pandemic which stood at 57, while in December 2020 the virus killed 55 doctors in the country.

The provinces with the highest death toll of doctors due to the pandemic are East Java (60), followed by Jakarta (44), Central Java (44), West Java (34), and North Sumatra (27).

Indonesia has registered a total of 1,111,671 coronavirus cases and 30,770 deaths.

