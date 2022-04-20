300 Units Of Free Electricity For All If AAP Voted To Power In UP: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide 300 units of free electricity to all if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh."If Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power, everyone will get 300 units of free electricity. In Delhi, people are getting zero electricity bills under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and we will do the same in UP," said Sisodia while addressing a press conference.He said that it was time that people in the state get relief from hefty electricity bills and promised cancellation of bills of 48 lakh families in the state."Pending bills of 48 lakh families will be cancelled if we come to power. There are 48 lakh families in the state that receive hefty electricity bills and are considered as criminals by the Yogi government. I have heard in the media of people who committed suicide over electricity bills. I ask such people to stay patient and extend their support to AAP," said Sisodia.He added, "Your expensive electricity bills are not your fault, rather the fault of the state government, which is earning money through these bills. People should not live like culprits. We will ensure that zero electricity bills are received by people here and pending bills of suffering families are cancelled."Highlighting Kejriwal's success as Delhi chief minister, Sisodia said, "Before 2015, people had to charge their inverters and generators to the fullest and markets were flooded with them. But due to the efforts of Kejriwal, it is not the case anymore as people get 24/7, uninterrupted electricity in Delhi. Kejriwal relieved people of lengthy power cuts. We will do this in UP too. UP must get an uninterrupted power supply because it is manufactured at a lot of places here."Sisodia added that there was a scope for expansion in the manufacturing capabilities of the state. "People of UP could not get uninterrupted electricity supply in a state where electricity is produced. It is because the government had no intentions to do so," he said while attacking the state government.He also announced free electricity for the farmers of the state.Sisodia said that being a well-educated man, Kejriwal understood the plight of common people and had an understanding of how to make things right."Kejriwal believes that uninterrupted electricity is not a luxury in India of 21st century, rather it is a basic facility. It is a basic duty of the government to provide electricity for all," Sisodia added.Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and UP state in charge of the party was also present at the press conference.Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year. —ANI