300 Oxygen Plants Being Set Up In UP, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that work is underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state and said that the state should not completely rely on supply of oxygen but should also get its own oxygen plants as well.

Uttar Pradesh CM said that as many as 1000 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen was supplied to the state on May 9 and thanked the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running special trains to overcome the medical oxygen shortage.

Adityanath while addressing media personnel in Ayodhya said, "The second wave of COVID-19 posed a new challenge before us and the demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to the Government of India and PM Modi who are running special trains for this." "Oxygen Express is being run, tankers being sent on large aircraft of Air Force. Yesterday, 1000 MT of oxygen was supplied to the state. But we should not remain restricted to supply, oxygen plants should be established too. Work is underway to set up 300 Oxygen Plants in the state," the UP CM said. "We have also provided Oxygen concentrators to all districts. In the first phase, all districts have been provided the same. More concentrators will also be provided," he said. Adityanath also said that active case in the state has been reduced to 2,25,000 compared to 3,10,000 active cases on April 30, which was the highest recorded active cases in Uttar Pradesh. The partial 'Corona curfew' in the state was earlier extended till 7 am on May 17, in view of the increase in the COVID-19 cases. According to official data, the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 12,54,045.

—ANI