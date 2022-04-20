300 Farmers Booked For Burning Stubble

Pilibhit: As many as 300 farmers have been booked for burning stubble in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

After NGT ordered action against the farmers burning Parali (agriculture waste) as it leads to rise in pollution in northern India, the state government ordered registering of FIRs against 300 farmers of Bilsand, New Area, Amaria, Puranpur, Seoramau, Madhotanda, Jahanabad and Gajraula area by the respective lekhpals.

Police sources here on Thursday has confirmed about the lodging of the FIRs against the farmers for burning the agriculture waste.

But after the action, the farmers are up on their arms and are agitating against the harsh decision of the government.

City magistrate Ritu Punia, while talking to mediapersons, said the action has been taken on the directive of the NGT as burning of Parali or agriculture waste has been banned by the government. "No farmers would be spared for burning their agriculture waste and all the lekhpals have been asked to register FIRs against the erring farmers," she said.

But on the other hand, the farmers criticised the government over its draconian order and claimed that it was an old tradition to burn their agriculture waste. A farmer Jagdeep alleged that the producers are facing problem in selling their produce and still government has to pay the sugarcane dues but now such harassment of the farmers by the government is not acceptable. Pilibhit, a tarai area on the borders of UP and Uttarakhand, is termed as a rice bowl of the country and it produces large quantity of world famous ' Basmati' rice, which is exported to other countries. UNI