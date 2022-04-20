300 Bedded Hospital To Treat Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken an initiative to construct a hospital solely dedicated to vector-borne diseases.

The Kolkata Mayor informed that the KMC is planning to set up a 300 bedded hospital for this purpose.

Along with the treatment of vector-borne diseases, this hospital will house modern laboratory with all the provision for performing tests for dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

The KMC has an area of land at Khidderpore and is planning to set up this hospital there.

The Mayor has also urged the citizens of the city of Kolkata not to panic and take all precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

UNI