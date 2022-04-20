300-Bed Quarantine Facility Started At Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar: A 300-bed quarantine facility has been started here for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Using powers under Section 2 of the Epidemic Act 1897, District Magistrate BN Singh has designated Dr BR Ambedkar Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hostel-5 and Munshi Premchand Hostel of Gautam Buddha University as the quarantine facility. "300-bed quarantine facility has been started in Gautam Buddha Nagar," tweeted the office of DM.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India, including 11,934 beds at Central government facilities, 26,153 beds at state governments' facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities. —ANI