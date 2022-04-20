300-400 Pak-trained terrorists ready to infiltrate into JK: Army chief

New Delhi: Around 300-400 terrorists trained in camps across the Line of Control (LoC) are ready to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General M M Naravane said on Friday.

In his speech during the Army day parade, he also said that there has been 44 per cent increase in ceasefire violations that reflects Pakistan''s sinister design.

Pakistan often provides cover fire to help terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Naravane said India''s active operations and strong counter-infiltration grid not only inflicted heavy losses on the enemy but they contained infiltration attempts as well.

He said the Army killed over 200 terrorists in counter-terror operations and on the LoC last year, adding these measures have provided people of Jammu and Kashmir relief from terrorism.

"Strong response is being given to the enemy on the other border. Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorists. In the training camps, across the LoC around 300-400 terrorists are ready to infiltrate," he said.

"There was an increase of 44 per cent in the ceasefire violations last year which is proof of Pakistan''s sinister plans. There were also attempts to smuggle weapons using drones," he added.

There were efforts to smuggle weapons into India from across the border using drones and tunnels, he mentioned.

Gen Naravane said the Indian Army is working towards reorganisation and modernisation in order to increase its war fighting capability.

It is working with top education institutions like IITs on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain, quantum computing, unmanned systems, directed energy weapons and swarm drones, he said.

Under Make in India scheme of the central government, 29 modernisation projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been awarded by the Indian Army.

Gen Naravane said more than 5,300 soldiers of the Indian Army are part of the UN peacekeeping forces in extremely challenging areas of more than eight countries.

He also dedicated the Indian Army mobile app to the country, stating that it will give immense information to people of this country, especially the younger generation. —PTI