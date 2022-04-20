30-Year-Old Constable Killed, Another Injured In A Road Accident

Basti: A 30-year-old constable was killed and another injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh''s Basti district, police said on Wednesday. Constable Satyanand was on his way to work on Tuesday when his motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Basti-Bansi road which left him and another constable, riding pillion, seriously injured, SP Hemraj Meena said.

Satyanand was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said, adding that poor visibility due to fog led to the mishap.

The other constable is undergoing treatment at the Basti district hospital, the SP added. PTI