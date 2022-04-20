30 Thousand Farmers Got Registered In Two Days Virtual Agriculture Fair Of CCSHAU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Amid the COVID pandemic , Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University , Hisar organized a two-day virtual fair in which about 30 thousand farmers registered .

Dr. Sunil Dhanda , associate director , Directorate of Extension Education , told that about 30 thousand farmers have got registered themselves through their mobile numbers.

When almost all industries were on the verge of collapse due to the Corona epidemic which was shaking the country's economy, at the time of this crisis, only the hard work of the farmers played an important role in saving the economy of the country said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Sh. J.P. Dalal. The Chief Minister , Manohar Lal Khattar in his message appreciated the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samar Singh and the administration for organizing this huge virtual fair turning the time of crisis into an opportunity in the Corona period and said that the University always strives for the benefit of farmers. The main theme of the fair is 'Crop Residue Management'. During this time, the 'Kisan App' was also inaugurated through which farmers can book seeds of various varieties of different crops and vegetables available in the university.

Agriculture Minister , J.P. Dalal said that the scientists of the university to take into consideration the farmers and develop such improved varieties of seeds and techniques that could increase the income of the farmers. He said that many-a-time small farmers are not able to bear the expenses of modern techniques and machineries, so they should form farmers groups and do farming so that they can get more benefits. Apart from this, subsidies are being provided by the government on packaging, storage and poly houses etc. for the farmers, so that the economic condition of the farmers can be strengthened.

Exhorting the farmers, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Samar Singh, said the farmers should get maximum benefit of virtual fair.

Prof. Samar Singh told that the main goal of the University is to bring maximum benefits of advanced varieties and techniques to every farmer. He also spoke on the main theme of the fair, 'Crop Residue Management'. He said that an Innovation Center for Agri-Waste Management has been established in the university which is going to start soon. After its commencement, along with biogas and CNG gas, agricultural residues will also start producing fertilizer and electricity. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Center for Excellence in Organic Farming is also playing an important role towards organic farming. Referring to the achievements of the university, he said that till now the university has developed 255 new and improved varieties of crops which are disease resistant and high yielding. So far, 527 national and international MoUs have been signed by the University. Apart from this, 43 patents have been applied by the university, out of which 17 have been approved. Apart from this, he said that the state is second in food grains storage in the country and Haryana alone produces 60 percent basmati in the country which is a huge achievement in itself. He said that the scientists of the university are ready to solve the problems of farmers at all times.(JMT-INF).