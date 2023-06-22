30 People Injured After Bus Overturns In UP's Etawah

Etawah: A bus full of labourers on its way from Shravasti to Gujarat overturned on Thursday morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah.

The accident took place near the milestone 113 kilometres on the Agra Lucknow Expressway under Police Station Chaubia area of Etawah district

More than two dozen labourers are reported injured in the accident. "The bus was going from Shravasti to Gujarat, in which 80 labourers were aboard. In these, 30 labourers were injured. They have been admitted to Saifai Medical College. No one is seriously hurt. The accident happened because the driver fell asleep," Circle Officer Saifai Nagendra Kumar Choubey informed. The injured have been sent to Saifai Medical College for treatment where all of them are undergoing treatment. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started the investigation. —ANI