30 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 431

Rishikesh: Thirty more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total tally of the state to 431, informed Harish Thapliyal, Public Relation Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

Out of the total cases found today, five are from Narendra Nagar, 10 from Haridwar, two from Rishikesh and 13 from Tehri district.

"The first was of a 38-year-old person of Badoli village, who had come from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. He was tested for COVID-19 in Rishikesh on May 22 and was later put into a quarantine facility in Yamkeswar block," Thapliyal added.

Amit Negi, Health Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, informed that hilly areas, which were earlier under green zones, have now been placed under orange zones as COVID-19 cases have been found in all districts of the state, while tally has reached around 400.

"Total cases have reached around 400 (in Uttarakhand). Hilly areas which were earlier in Green zone have now come under Orange zone. COVID-19 cases have been found in all the districts. The State Health Department is working with the district administrations and making out a strategy for this," Negi told ANI.(ANI)