30 more SL naval officers test COVID-19 positive

Colombo: Thirty more Sri Lankan Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the overall number of infections in the island-nation to 414, an Army official said on Saturday.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva said the cases were detected at the Welisara Navy camp, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

On Friday, Silva said that the 29 Navy personnel have contracted the virus during the recent search operation carried out in Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Accordingly, the Army Commander said the Navy Camp at Welisara has been declared as an isolated area.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said two more COVID-19 infected patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday increasing the total recovered cases to 109 in the country.

The death toll currently stands at seven.

