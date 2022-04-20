30 Lacs Worth Opium Recovered From Rudrapur

Rudrapur: The Rudrapur police have recovered opium estimated to be worth Rs, 30 Lacs from a person at Kartarpur Crossing in Rudrapur. The person has been detained and send to Jail.

According to information received a police picket consisting of SSI Kamlesh Bhatt, SOG Constable Balwant Manral and Abdul Malik were on their usual round when they stopped a person for interrogation. The person tried to run towards Kiccha road, but was immediately detained by the police picket and later discovered 424 grams of opium from him. The CO City Himanshu Sah also reached the spot and interrogated the person. The detainee was identified as Sachin Kumar Yadav son of Kalyaan Singh Yadav resident of Village Bakainiya, Thana Faridpur district Bareilly. According to the CO, Yadav has been involved in Opium trading for a long time. He had come to Rudrapur to sell the opium to one Phul Singh. A case under NDPS act has been registered against him. The price of the confiscated drug is estimated to be about 30 Lacs in the international market. Drug dealing is very common on a large scale in Rudrapur. Despite efforts by the police, it has not been possible to control drug trading as yet. According to the Inspector Rudrapur, Kailash Chandra Bhatt, all efforts are now being taken curb the menace.