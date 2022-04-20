30 killed in Pakistan flash flood

Islamabad:�At least 30 people were killed, 35 injured and scores went missing after flood hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, officials said on Sunday morning. Chitral district mayor Maghfirat Hussain said a mosque and 30 houses were washed away due to the flood in the district on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported. The mosque was completely destroyed when people were offering Ramadan prayers. The flooding occurred due to the over flow of the Chitral river. According to the media reports, 30 people were killed, 35 people were critically injured and 31 went missing in the flood. Army, paramilitary troops and rescue teams were called for rescue operations. The mayor said the rescue teams were facing problems due to heavy rains in the district.