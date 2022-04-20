30 Deaths, 2,351 Fresh Virus Cases In UP

Lucknow: Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,351 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 4,59,154.

So far, the infection has killed 6,714 people in the state, a health bulletin said.

The maximum seven deaths were reported from Lucknow on Tuesday, followed by three from Kanpur, two each from Allahabad and Sultanpaur besides other districts, the bulletin said.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, the maximum 250 infections were reported from Lucknow; 146 from Allahabad; 140 from Ghaziabad; and 139 from Meerut, it added.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 831 people have died from the infection in Lucknow, followed by 716 in Kanpur; 312 in Varanasi; and 310 in Allahabad, the bulletin said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that 3,339 patients recovered from the disease.

"Till now, 4,22,024 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged. There are currently 30,416 active cases in the state, of which 13,954 are in home isolation," he said.

According to the bulletin, 1,32,98,742 tests have been conducted in the state so far. In the past 24 hours, 1,51,314 people were tested, it said. —PTI