30-50% Female Students In Universities Suffer From Lower Haemoglobin Levels: UP Guv

Gorakhpur: Expressing concern over the health of women, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that the hemoglobin level in 30-50 per cent of female students studying in the colleges of the state had been found to be only 5-6 per cent.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of the completion of the establishment ceremony of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Ms Patel said that it was a shocking and worrisome fact that in 30-50 per cent of women students at universities, haemoglobin was found between 5-6 per cent.

"I attended several convocation ceremonies in some universities in the past few days and had asked for information to be compiled on the status of women health. In about 30-50 per cent of them, hemoglobin was found to be low.", she said.

Emphasizing on sports activities alongside studies for children and students, Ms Patel said that there was a need for special attention towards this. The students have so much pressure of studying that they do not get time for playing and engaging in sports.

The Governor said that nowadays, girls were ahead of boys as far as competition in studies was concerned. The fact that boys are behind in studies is also a matter of concern. Mostly, girls are toppers. She said that the health check-ups of both girls and boys and to make them cognizant was important. Further, she stressed on the need for girls to be especially aware and alert about their health and the health of their families. UNI