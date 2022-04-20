3 youths killed, 5 injured in multiple collisions in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP): Three youths were killed and five others injured in multiple collisions involving a pick-up van, a truck and a car in Kurebhar area of this district late last night. Police sources here today said that the accident occurred on the Allahabad- Faizabad highway near Jamauli village when a pick-up van collided with a truck coming from opposition direction while overtaking the vehicle, resulting into the death of three people. After the truck-pickup van collision, a car also dashed against the truck in which five people were injured. All the deceased were occupants of the pick-up van and were identified as Durgesh Kumar(18), Kishan(23) and Vikram (18).

UNI