    3-year-old killed, four others injured in road accident in Telangana's Rangareddy

    The Hawk
    March7/ 2024
    In Telangana, a three-year-old lost life in a water tanker collision in Rangareddy, while a young sepoy athlete faced a tragic death due to a ready-mix concrete vehicle in Narsingi.

    Rangareddy (Telangana): In a tragic incident, a three-year-old died and four others were injured after a water tanker hit a car in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Wednesday.
    "This accident happened last night. A three-year-old baby died and four other people were injured after a water tanker hit a car. This incident happened on the Himayat Sagar road. A case is yet to be registered," police said in a statement.

    On March 4, a 23-year-old sepoy who was also an athlete died after a ready-mix concrete vehicle hit him in Narsingi here on Monday. The victim, Kunal, died on the spot. The deceased's body was shifted for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.
    According to Station House officer, Narsingi, "We received a complaint from the officers of the Army regiment, Langar Houz, where they stated that on March 4 afternoon, Kunal (23) a Sepoy athlete from Uttar Pradesh, took out his pass to visit SBI Bank at Narsingi. Later, at about 2:30 pm, they received a call from a person who informed that a ready mix vehicle came in overspeeding dangerously and dashed the Kunal. As a result, Kunal died on the spot."
    The police personnel caught the accused driver and Ready Mix vehicle, and they shifted the dead body to Osmania Hospital to undergo PME.

