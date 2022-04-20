3 women stabbed in Norway's Sarpsborg; 1 arrested

Sarpsborg: Three people, all of them women, were stabbed in Sarpsborg town of southern Norway, local media reported.

The attacks are said to have taken place at various locations in the town which has a population of 54,000 and is about 70 km south of Norway's capital city Oslo. Two of the victims are critically wounded while the third was stabbed in the arm, according to NRK.

The police said it had arrested one person but couldn't be certain whether there were more people involved in the attack, which motives were not clear immediately.

At around 1 am local time, police arrested a man in connection with the depraved assault. (ANI)