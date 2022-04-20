3 UAE-based Indian drivers win jackpot

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian drivers have won the mega monthly jackpot draw in Abu Dhabi, it was reported on Saturday.

Jijesh Korothan, hailing from Kannur district in Kerala, took home 20 million dirhams ($5 million) at the Big Ticket raffle draw held in the capital on Friday, reports Gulf News.

Korothan, who has been living in Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years, shared the win with two other Indians in the Emirate.

He told Gulf News a large part of the money will go towards his seven-year-old daughter''s education and towards a small business in luxury car rentals that he and his friends have started.

"It has been a tough month. I have had no work at all. I was in a desperate situation and about to send my family back. This win is nothing but a miracle," he added.

