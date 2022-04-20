3 Triple Talaq Cases In Bareilly In 24 Hours

Bareilly: Three new cases of triple talaq have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district in the past 24 hours.

In the first case, a 26-year-old disabled man Mohd Rashid gave triple talaq to his 17-year-old wife Chand Bi because she was illiterate and did not know how to cook.

On Thursday, Chand failed to give him breakfast on time which angered Rashid and he allegedly thrashed her and gave her 'talaq'. The matter was immediately taken up with the police but the man remained adamant and pronounced triple talaq again.

The second incident was reported from Shekhupura locality between Aksheer Bano, 26, and Mushtajab Khan. The couple were married five years ago and are parents to a two-year-old son.

Aksheer, however, was forced to leave her home because of unfulfilled dowry demand. She has filed a dowry case against her husband and the matter is currently in court. On Thursday, she met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Muniraj G and filed a complaint saying that her husband tried to snatch her son at a busy marketplace and gave her 'talaq' after the failed attempt.

The third case was reported from Sirauli where Gulistan, 35, was married to Mohammed Laiq around 11 years ago. The couple has three children.

Gulistan was forced to leave the house in July. She then contacted the police for help.

The matter was taken up with the police and Laiq was asked to appear for counselling on August 7 where he told the counsellor that he had given talaq to his wife before the law was enacted.

He also pronounced talaq at the counselling centre and refused to take her back.

The SSP said: "An FIR would be registered according to the newly-enacted law if counselling does not succeed. We are committed towards safeguarding the right of a woman."

The police are carefully dealing with the triple talaq cases by offering counselling to save the marriages. The SSP has given instructions to SHOs to register an FIR under the newly-enacted Act only if the complaint is genuine and there is no possibility of counselling.