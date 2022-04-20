    Menu
    World

    3 Syrian soldiers killed in attack on military bus near Palmyra city

    April20/ 2022


    Damascus: Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured in an attack by terrorists on a bus carrying military personnel on a highway connecting Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor, a military source told Sputnik.

    "At 01:40 p.m. local time [11:40 GMT], a bus carrying military personnel was attacked by a terrorist group that arrived from At-Tanf region, and as a result, three soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured," the source said.

    The incident occurred near the town of Al-Shola.

    On December 30, terrorists attacked a bus carrying civilians in this area killing 28 people and injuring 13 others.

    At-Tanf area in southern Syria on the border with Jordan is controlled by the US military. (ANI)

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in