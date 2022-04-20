3 Students Selected From The Meerut Institute Of Technology

Meerut (The Hawk): A Virtual Placement Workshop was organized at Meerut Institute of Technology located at Pratapur Bypass. During this period, 3 students were selected from the renowned company Mobiloit of India and abroad. The selection was made on the basis of virtual interviews and written tests by the HR of the company. More than 30 Students participated in the virtual placement workshop. After the final interview, 3 students were sent a joining letter email by Mobiloitte Technologies Company. All the students were selected as software engineers. MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Punit Aggarwal, Placement Director Akanksha Aggarwal, Director Dr. Alok Chauhan, Principal Dr. Himanshu Sharma, Placement Coordinator Naveen Kaushik congratulated the selected students.