3 Sisters Consume Poison After Dispute Over Favourite TV Serial

Saharanpur: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, three sisters consumed poisonous substance following a quarrel among them over watching their favourite TV serial.

The incident took place at Bhalaswa village under Nangal police circle here on Wednesday.

The three sisters, Rita, Sheetal and Tanu, were immediately rushed to a hospital where Rita died during treatment and the condition of the other two is stated to be critical. They have been referred to an advanced medical facility.

According to police reports, the sisters had settled down to watch TV after completing their household chores and then started arguing over watching their favourite serial.

As the sisters battled for the TV remote, the matter took a serious turn and all three consumed pesticides kept in the room.

As their condition deteriorated, the family and other villagers rushed them to the district hospital.

The police spokesman said that the body of the deceased had been sent for post mortem and further investigations were underway.

