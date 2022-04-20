3 Shopkeepers Challaned In Haridwar For Violating Lockdown

Haridwar: SIDCUL Police have challaned 3 shopkeepers in Haridwar for violating the lockdown. These general store owners had opened their establishments and were selling items to large number of people who had flocked in large numbers. Police reached the spot and took action against the shopkeepers Kailash Joshi, Rao Mashoor and Pramod Kumar and challaned them. Police Station Officer Prashant Bahuguna said that the three shopkeepers had been challaned.

In view of the difficulties being faced by the downtrodden sections, the Rishikesh Kotwali Police has made arrangements for providing two meals in a day to the homeless and destitute. Kotwali officiating incharge Ritesh Shah gave masks and food to around 200 persons. He also told the people about the ways and precautions for preventing Coronavirus infection. The people assured him of taking the necessary precautions and said that they would not venture out of the area.