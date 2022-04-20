3 sent to jail for pushing girl off terrace

Mau: Three persons have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly pushing a girl off the terrace. The girl is being treated for injuries and her condition is said to be critical, said Mau SP Sushil Ghule.

Ghule in his video statement said the incident took place in Walidpur in Ghazipur on Friday when the girl was allegedly pushed off a terrace by her neighbours.

In their initial complaint to the police, the girl's family members alleged that she was thrashed and pushed off a terrace by neighbours after she resisted their attempts to harass her.

The girl identified three accused by name in her statements to the police taken at the hospital. She is in a Azamgarh hospital.

The victim alleged that the three accused repeatedly harassed her. When she objected to their behaviour, the accused physically assaulted her and later pushed her off a terrace resulting in severe injuries.

