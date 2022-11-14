3 people died in a road accident in J&K

Jammu (The Hawk): A road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district claimed the lives of three persons on Monday, including a PWD executive engineer, according to the police.

Near the village of Asrar, a car carrying four people lost control and slammed into the Chenab River.

An assistant executive engineer and the vehicle's driver were the other two victims.

The tragedy also resulted in the injuries of a supervising engineer.

According to the police, he was transferred to a government hospital in Doda Town, where the treating medical professionals assessed his condition as critical.

Doda district's roads have a reputation for being dangerous.

