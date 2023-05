Rae Bareli: Three members of a family were buried alive and two were injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Fhrusatganj area of the district on Wednesday morning.

Police sources here said the incident occurred at Brahmani village when the family was asleep.

The deceased were identified as Saraswati Singh (75), Beena(30) and Raj (15). Also, Kamlakar Singh (62) and a three-year-old child were injured and were admitted to the community health centre. UNI