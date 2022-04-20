3 Of A Nepalese Family Among 5 Killed In Accident In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: Five persons, including three members of a family from Nepal, were killed and two others injured today when a boulder fell on their car in the district.

The mishap took place around 1 am when the car was going to Dharchula from Tawaghat, SDM (Dharchula) Rajkumar Pandey said.

Three of those killed were residents of Nepals Darchula district and two were from Dharchula sub-divisions Jumna village in Uttarakhand, he said.

Om Prakash (45), his wife Hira Devi (42) and their 12- year-old daughter Priyanka from Nepal were killed in the accident, Pandey said.

The injured have been admitted to the Dharchula hospital, the official said.

"The sudden fall of the boulder could have been caused by the incessant rains lashing the area for the last 24 hours," he said.

