3 New AICC Secretaries Attached To Priyanka Gandhi In UP

New Delhi: In an organisational rejig in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls early next year, the Congress has appointed three Secretaries to the party's General Secretary and in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said, "Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam and Pradeep Narwal as AICC Secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi with immediate effect."

Tiwari has earlier worked as Parliamentary Advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while Alam and Narwal have also worked on several positions in the party.

Priyanka has been vocal on issues of Uttar Pradesh and has been questioning the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

The Congress was reduced to seven seats in the 403-member Assembly in the 2017 polls. The BJP won 312 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress had won 28 seats in 2012 Assembly polls. --IANS