3 More UP Cities In Smart City List: Yogi Thanks Modi, Naidu

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Venkiah Naidu for selecting three more cities from the state under the Smart City project of the Central government. The three new cities selected by the Centre today are Jhansi, Aligarh and Allahabad. Now, a total of seven cities have been announced under the smart city project of the Centre, with Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Varanasi been announced earlier. However, the UP government has proposed five more cities to be considered for the Smart city project, which includes Meerut, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Saharanpr and Rampur. "We are grateful to the PM and Mr Naidu for adding three more cities in the smart city lists of the country and we will continue our efforts to get five more cities enrolled in the list in the coming days," said the Chief Minister in a statement here today. Mr Adityanath said the UP government would cooperate fully with the Centre to make these cities a model in the country, making them fully smart. Under the Smart city project of the Central government, every household in these cities would get affordable houses, all basic infrastructure like sanitation, 24-hour drinking water and electricity, good education, modern security, entertainment and sports facilities, besides good hospitals and fast road, rail and air connectivity. UNI