3 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, as per information provided by DP Joshi, CMO Uttarkashi.

Joshi said that the three people have returned from Mumbai, and were reported from Bhatwadi, Chinyalisaur, and Dunda blocks.

He further informed that the coronavirus graph is increasing, and the total number of COVID-19 infected people has reached 10 in the district.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the state is 153. While 56 patients have either been cured or discharged, one death has been reported so far. (ANI)