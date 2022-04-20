3 more audio clipping found from agent in Himachal Pradesh medical purchase scam case

Shimla: The forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the arrested agent during the investigation of the case revealed at least three more audio recordings between the agent of Bioaide Corporation and the suspended Director of Health Services (DHS) related to the supply of PPE kits, linked with alleged medical purchase scam, said Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday.

The agent was insisted by suspended DHS to arrange 2 lakhs more, said Additional director-general of police, (vigilance and anti-corruption bureau) Anurag Garg.

"Forensic examination of the mobile phones seized from the agent during the investigation of the case revealed at least three more audio recordings between the agent of Bioaide Corporation and the DHS related to supply of PPE kits. These conversations revealed that while the agent was ready to deliver Rs 3 lakhs in his possession to the DHS, the latter was insisting upon him to arrange at least Rs 2 lakhs more," said Garg.

"The agent was also seeking one more supply order of PPE kits from the DHS before the issue of tender so that both could make gains out of it. No supply order could however be issued as it was decided in the Government that future COVID-19 related purchases would only be made through tenders," he added.

Garg further said that the agent was interrogated at length about the new revelations yesterday but he remained noncooperative so he was put under arrest late in the Saturday evening.

"He was produced before the court of special judge, forest, Shimla on Sunday who was pleased to grant his police custody for 5 days upto June 11 at the request of bureau," he added.

Investigation in the case is in progress, said Garg.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested Prithvi Singh, an accused in a case related to an audio clip linked with alleged medical purchase scam.

Singh was arrested from Shimla based on a personal search memo, according to Garg. A case has already been registered on May 20 by the ACB under Section 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ACB had arrested an accused, suspended Director of Health Services, Ajay Kumar Gupta. He is out on bail now. (ANI)