3-month-old tests positive for coronavirus

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A three-month-old baby in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the youngest patient in the state.

The baby''s sample, along with that of his mother, was sent for testing to Gorakhpur Medical College and the reports were received on Monday night in which the baby has tested positive for the virus while the mother''s report is awaited.

Both have been put in the isolation ward in the hospital.

The mother and child are related to the youth who had died due to coronavirus in Gorakhpur on March 30 and live in Millat Nagar area which has been marked as a Covid-19 hotspot.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that the tally of corona positive cases in Basti is now 14.

--IANS