3 Minor Dalit Sisters Injured In Acid Attack In Gonda

Gonda: In a shocking incident, three minor Dalit sisters received burn injuries when an unidentified attacker threw acid on them in Paska village in Gonda district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Two of the girls received minor burn injuries while the third was injured in the face.

Kajal, 17, Mahima, 12, and Sonam, 8, were sleeping on the roof of their house when they were attacked by an unidentified person. No arrest has been made so far. The victims were admitted to a district hospital for treatment. The village comes under the Paraspur police circle jurisdiction.

The girls' father Ram Avatar maintained that he had enmity with no one and was clueless about the motive behind the crime. Gonda Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that police was questioning the girls and police teams set up to track down the culprit. The crime comes in the wake of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. In Gonda, a priest was shot at on Sunday over a property dispute. —IANS