3 Migrant Workers From Bihar's Gopalganj Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In Road Accident In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Three migrant workers were killed while another was seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by a truck near Basahi village under the Lalganj police station here on Friday.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The accident occurred in the morning when a hired vehicle in which seven persons hailing from Bihar''s Gopalganj were returning home from Mumbai were hit by a truck, Mirzapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamvir Singh said.

At the time of the accident, the migrants were sleeping in the vehicle, which was parked around 40 feet away from the road, he added. While two of them were killed on the spot, another succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Those killed were identified as Raju Singh (26), Saurav Kumar (23) and Amit Singh (26).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, while arrangements were being made to send the other migrants home, the SP said. The driver of the truck has been arrested and an FIR lodged against him, he added. According to an official spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person. He has also directed officials to make arrangements for sending the bodies to their homes, the spokesperson said. PTI