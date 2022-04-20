3 Men Die As SUV Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Three men died and seven were injured after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

The vehicle plunged into the gorge around 11 pm on Thursday on Gorsali Motor Road near Bhatwadi in the district, the State Emergency Operation Centre said here.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Pal, Attar Singh and Anup Rawat, residents of Lata and Gorsali villages, it said.

Also, seven people were rescued from the place in a wounded condition, the centre said. They were rushed to a hospital in Bhatwadi and later referred to a hospital in Uttarkashi, the centre added. PTI



