3 members of a family charred to death in Bihar

Patna: The deceased were identified as Kausalya Devi (60), her daughter-in-law Sangeeta Devi (28) and the latter's five-year-old daughter. The deceased were asleep when the fire broke out, which was fanned by the strong wind blowing at the time. The deceased got no time to escape the inferno.

According to the Samastipur Fire Officer, the exact reason for the fire has not been ascertained as yet, but it appears to have been caused by an earthen stove which had not been doused properly.

The villagers informed the fire department about the incident. However, by the time the fire tenders reached the village, it had damaged adjoining properties as well.

