3 Madarsa Students Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Accused Arrested

Unnao: Three madarsa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. A case has been registered against the accused persons.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. Following the arrest, Hindi Yuva Vahini workers staged a protest outside the police station and demanded release of arrested youth. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Maulana of Jama Masjid, Naeem Misbahi said, "Three Children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they've links with the Bajrang Dal people."