3 Killed In Vehicle Collision On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kannauj: Three men were killed and two injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Manu Pandey (28), Shobhit alias Satyam (25) and Shivam Gupta (26), they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when their motorcycle collided with an Omni van on the Talgram-Chibramau underpass, according to the police. The two men travelling in the van were injured and admitted to a hospital, they said. While Pandey died on the spot, Shobhit and Shivam succumbed on way to the hospital, they added. —PTI