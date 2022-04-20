3 killed in Bihar accident

Patna: Three persons died in Bihar's Bettiah city after their car crashed into a tractor trolley late night.



Two of the deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar, 32, a resident of Nautan, and Asif Iqbal, 37, of Harsidhi village in East Champaran district. A police officer said that the process of identifying the third victim was underway.

The fatal accident took place near Bankatwa school located on Lauriya-Bettiah state highway around midnight.

According to the police, the car was at a high speed as it crashed into the rear of the other vehicle.

"The accident was so intense that trolley overturned after the impact and the car was completely crushed and mangaled.

"On hearing the loud noise made by the crash, local residents assembled at the place and started the process of rescue," R.C. Singh, investigating officer Lauriya police station said.

"We have identified the deceased with the help of their Aadhaar cards. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," the officer said.

—IANS