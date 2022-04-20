3 killed in Bihar's Bettiah town

Patna: Three persons, believed to be from the same family were mowed down by a tanker in West Champaran district on Monday. The visibility in the area was low due to heavy fog and the driver is said to have been drunk.

The accident took place around 9 a.m. at a railway station flyover in Narkatiya Ganj area.

Eyewitness' account said the errant driver and helpers fled from the spot after the accident.

SHO of Shikarpur police station said that the victims belonged to Mor Bhore village.

"We have identified the victims from the Aadhaar cards and driving licences they were carrying. The accused driver managed to flee and left behind his loaded tanker. We have identified the owner of the vehicle through registration number," the officer said.

Low visibility also caused another accident in Arwal district. Two persons were severely injured after an SUV rammed an electric pole at Kayal Chowk under Telpa police station at 8 a.m.

--IANS