3 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K district

Jammu: Three persons were killed and eight injured on Friday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Doda district.

Police said the vehicle, carrying the passengers from Khillani to Hambal, plunged into a deep gorge after the driver lost control.

The accident took place in the Domail village.

"Three persons died on the spot and eight were injured in this road accident.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital", police said.

The hilly Doda district of Jammu province has been in news for long for the road accidents caused due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.

