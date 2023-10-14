    Menu
    States & UTs

    3 Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch, Rescue Personnel Retrieve Trapped Bodies

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    October14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    3 Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch

    Dehradun: Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Saturday retrieved three bodies from inside a vehicle that crashed in the Chakrata area of Uttarakhand State on Saturday.
    After receiving information from the Tehsildar of Chakrata that a vehicle had met with an accident near Minas, SDRF personnel rushed to the site with the necessary rescue equipment.
    According to information the vehicle carrying three persons was headed towards Vikas Nagar from Naval Tikri in Himachal Pradesh's Chaupal tehsil.
    The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control of the car and crashed about 200 meters below into a ditch adjoining the main road.
    The bodies were stuck inside the vehicle and the SDRF personnel managed to pull them out with great effort.
    After retrieving the bodies, SDRF team managed to somehow use an alternate route to reach the main road and then handed the bodies to the district police. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :State Disaster Response Force operation Uttarakhand incident Retrieval of bodies SDRF team efforts Road accident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in