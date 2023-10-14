3 Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch, Rescue Personnel Retrieve Trapped Bodies

Dehradun: Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Saturday retrieved three bodies from inside a vehicle that crashed in the Chakrata area of Uttarakhand State on Saturday.

After receiving information from the Tehsildar of Chakrata that a vehicle had met with an accident near Minas, SDRF personnel rushed to the site with the necessary rescue equipment.

According to information the vehicle carrying three persons was headed towards Vikas Nagar from Naval Tikri in Himachal Pradesh's Chaupal tehsil.

The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control of the car and crashed about 200 meters below into a ditch adjoining the main road.

The bodies were stuck inside the vehicle and the SDRF personnel managed to pull them out with great effort.

After retrieving the bodies, SDRF team managed to somehow use an alternate route to reach the main road and then handed the bodies to the district police. —ANI