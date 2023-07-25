3 killed as vehicle falls into deep gorge in J-K's Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu: On Tuesday, a vehicle carrying four persons, including a young woman, plunged down a gorge in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three and injuring another.

The truck was headed to Gondoh from the Thathri area when the driver lost control of it at Bamoo village.

"Despite darkness and very slippery conditions, locals assisted by police from the nearby post immediately started a rescue operation and evacuated four people from the damaged vehicle," said Bhaderwah SP Vinod Sharma.—Inputs from Agencies