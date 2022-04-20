3 killed as speeding Mercedes hits taxi, cyclists in Punjab's Mohali; driver held

Mohali (Punjab): Three people were killed and three others injured after a speeding Mercedes car rammed into a taxi and ran over two cyclists near the Radha Swami Satsang Chowk on the Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday.

Police have arrested the driver of the high-end car.

The deceased have been identified as cyclist Ram Prasad of Mataur, 22-year-old Dharampreet Singh and 29-year-old Ankush Narula- both of whom were sitting in the taxi which was hit by the Mercedez car.

Those injured have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Shripal and Harish Kumar.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Saturday. A speeding Mercedes car that was coming from Chandigarh side hit a Maruti Ertiga taxi coming from Industrial Area, Phase VIII, side and going towards Zirakpur and then rammed into a cycle. The Mercedes finally rammed into the grills of a median.

The taxi occupants included Dharampreet and Ankush along with Pradeep Kumar were going back home after completing their night shift in a private company.

Ram Prasad and Shripal were returning from their shifts at a factory on cycles.

According to police, the Mercedes car driver rammed into the taxi towards the side next to the driver, where Dharampreet was sitting, and then hit the cycle on which Ram Prasad was riding.

The airbags of the Mercedes inflated on impact due to which the three occupants were saved. The driver of the luxury car along with its two other occupants fled from the spot.

According to police the condition of the taxi driver Harish Kumar who has been admitted to PGI, Chandigarh, is critical. Ankush Narula who was sitting at the back of the taxi succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Sector 71, Mohali. Pradeep Kumar is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)